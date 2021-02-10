https://nypost.com/2021/02/10/bruce-springsteens-super-bowl-ad-scrapped-from-jeeps-youtube-page/

Bruce Springsteen’s Super Bowl LV Jeep commercial was yanked from YouTube on Wednesday after the rock legend’s DWI bust came to light.

The clip for “The Middle ft Bruce Springsteen” on Jeep’s YouTube page now reads: “Video unavailable. This video is private.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that the ad had been taken off Jeep’s page at around 1 p.m.

The commercial wasn’t on Jeep’s Twitter Wednesday, either. However, it was still available on Springsteen’s Instagram account.

The “Born to Run” icon appeared in and narrated the spot, which aired during Sunday’s game.

It was revealed days later that Springsteen, 71, was arrested Nov. 14 at a national park in his home state of New Jersey and charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said Springsteen was “cooperative throughout the process.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, the allegedly juiced Bruce has a court date in the coming weeks and has no known prior busts for DWI.

A Jeep spokesperson said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on a matter the brand can’t substantiate.

“But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established,” the spokesperson added.

“Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

A still from the Super Bowl commercial for Jeep staring Bruce Springsteen. A still from the Super Bowl commercial for Jeep staring Bruce Springsteen. Up Next Close Riding the subway is no breath of fresh air. 2 View Slideshow Back Continue

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

