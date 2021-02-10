https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/limbaugh-lung-cancer-radio-show-staffers/2021/02/10/id/1009475

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has not appeared on air since Feb. 2 while battling advanced lung cancer, is missing Wednesday’s program as well, his producer announced on Twitter.

James Golden, who is known by his pseudonym Bo Snerdley, wrote that “Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he has been afflicted with. We are still praying for a remission. Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you.”

Limbaugh, 70, learned he had advanced lung cancer in January last year and was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address a short time later, according to Fox News.

Limbaugh said he was at first shocked by his diagnosis and added it had been as difficult on those who are close to him as it was on him personally.

“I can’t be self-absorbed about it, when that is the tendency when you are told that you’ve got a due date,” he said, Fox reported. “You have an expiration date. A lot of people never get told that, so they don’t face life this way.”

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential members of the media in the past 50 years and has played an extremely significant role in conservative politics since his program, which is the most listened-to radio show in the country, started in 1988.

