The Lincoln Project released a new ad Wednesday on Day Two of former President TrumpDonald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE‘s impeachment trial, condemning Trump and his allies for their role in causing the Capitol insurrection.

In the ad, which runs just over a minute in duration, the anti-Trump GOP group calls for justice for officer Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of the Capitol riot.

“In the Capitol Rotunda, the remains of a brave man rest in a place of honor,” the video begins.

“He died a hero,” the ad continues. “And now Brian Sicknick deserves justice.”

Sicknick died the day after the Capitol attack from injuries he suffered while trying to protect the building and its occupants from the violent mob. Following his death, he was granted the rare distinction of lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

The ad blames Trump and his allies for inciting the riot that caused Sicknick’s death and various other injuries.

“The mob that murdered him and injured other Capitol Police officers wasn’t mindless. It was sent there,” the voiceover says as news footage of Trump speaking plays.

“I don’t know if I’ll do the fighting myself or if other people will,” the former president says in the clip.

The mob was “fed a diet of lies” that resulted in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and now those who should be held accountable are “trying to escape responsibility,” the ad alleges.

The narrator rattles off a list of lawmakers and organizations that are responsible for what happened, specifically naming Trump, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiFox News labels .7B Smartmatic defamation suit ‘meritless’ in motion to dismiss Documentary about ‘the rollercoaster journey’ of Four Seasons Total Landscaping ‘nearing completion’ Dominion spokesman: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ‘is begging to be sued’ MORE, Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Video stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Biden takes cautious tack on China as tensions simmer MORE (R-Mo.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyChamber eyes CEO change just weeks into Biden presidency DCCC releases Spanish-language ads hitting GOP on QAnon Sunday shows – Trump impeachment trial, stimulus dominate MORE (R-Calif.), Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Cassidy calls Trump attorneys ‘disorganized’ after surprise vote to proceed with trial GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Texas), Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate approves organizing resolution for second Trump trial LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Wis.), Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network.

“They didn’t strike the hundreds of blows that killed Brian Sicknick and hurt his colleagues, but they told the lie that led their followers to act. The blood is on their hands,” the ad concludes.

The new ad is one of many The Lincoln Project has released targeting Trump in recent months and comes as his impeachment trial continues on in the Senate.

