The Senate kicks off day two of the second impeachment trial of former President TrumpDonald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE on Wednesday.

While the first day focused on the constitutional question of whether the Senate could hold a trial for a former president, the actual oral arguments begin today.

The historic trial centers on whether Trump incited a mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, sending lawmakers fleeing for safety and temporarily halting Congress’s certification of President Biden’s victory.

Five people died in connection to the riot, including a Capitol Hill police officer. The violent rioters were seeking to stop the Electoral College count after weeks of Trump and his allies arguing — without evidence — that massive voter fraud contributed to his loss.

Follow along for live updates below:

Dems say new footage will provide ‘extraordinary’ window into ‘extreme violence’ of Capitol attack

10:11 a.m.

House Democrats on Wednesday offered a small window into their day two argument before the Senate, promising to air new video footage providing an “extraordinary” glimpse of both the violence and heroics that accompanied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“We’ll be using footage never seen before that shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary, and a view of the attack that has never been public before, which you will see for the first time, starting today,” a senior aide to the impeachment team told reporters Wednesday morning on a phone call.

Pressed for more details, the aide demurred, saying only that the footage will feature both the violence of the pro-Trump rioters, and the valorous efforts of law enforcement officers to repel the mob during the attack.

“It will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone suffered, the risk, and the threat that it could have led to further violence and death to many, but for the brave actions of the officers,” the aide said. “And shows really the extent of what Donald Trump unleashed on our Capitol.”

A second aide for the impeachment managers described the new video as “Capitol security footage,” although it’s unclear precisely what that was a reference to.

Countless hours of dramatic footage from the Capitol siege have already been circulating publicly in the five weeks since the attack, much of it captured by the rioters themselves.

Yet there remains a good deal of footage yet unreleased, including that captured by the numerous cameras positioned around the enormous Capitol complex. In the hours immediately following the assault, FBI agents roamed the building seeking that footage to guide their own investigation.

Capitol Police officers are not required to wear body cameras, but some officers on duty during the siege said they used their smart phones to capture parts of the attack, providing Democrats another potential source of new footage.

The Democratic impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense GOP senator says House impeachment arguments were ‘persuasive’ MORE (D-Md.), launched the Senate trial on Tuesday with a dramatic airing of a 13-minute video showing some of the more brutal scenes from the hours-long attack.

All of that footage had been previously public.



—Mike Lillis

Impeachment managers’ team: ‘We have the goods’

10:08 a.m.

On day two of former President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, the House prosecutors’ team expressed hope Wednesday that they could convince more Republicans to vote to convict the ex-president, declaring that “we have the goods.”

“You know, I always say as a trial lawyer, the easiest trials to try are the trial where you have the goods. We have the goods,” a senior aide working on the Democratic managers’ team told reporters on a call Wednesday morning.

“Yesterday was our dry constitutional argument day. Today, the actual trial begins. We have the goods, we will be presenting the goods, we will be tying the evidence all together in a compelling case. And we’ll make it clear for everyone — Democrats, Republicans, everyone — that Donald Trump committed the most heinous constitutional crime,” the aide said. “An armed insurrection against his own government, his own country, Congress, democracy.”

While conviction is highly unlikely — 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in finding Trump guilty — the prosecution team said there was still time to change minds. Senior aides pointed to GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Trump unhappy with his impeachment trial defense after day one: reports MORE’s (La.) vote Tuesday ruling that the trial was constitutional. The conservative Louisiana senator had voted last month that it was unconstitutional.

“I can’t think of a senator whose politics I have disagreed with more often than Dr. Cassidy’s,” said a second senior Democratic aide on the team. “But the way that he has honored his oath as an impartial juror really deserves to be commended.

“And we see other indications of movement from the Republicans. The managers are going to go in and they are going to move hearts, minds and the consciences of 100 jurors. None of them have voted yet and we fully expect to prevail,” the aide continued.

—Scott Wong

