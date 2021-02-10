https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/live-stream-video-senate-democrat-impeachment-trial-donald-trump-rsbn/
President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial resumed in the US Senate on Wednesday.
Far Left Senator Patrick Leahy is presiding over the proceedings and is also a juror in the case.
What a bad joke.
Democrats are up first and they’re lying.
