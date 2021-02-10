http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pXu9lysWdHw/

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues on Wednesday. House Managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their case against the former president.

12:23 PM: Raskin says Trump did something much worse than shouting fire in a movie theater. He says Trump was a fire chief urging the crowd to set fires. He quotes late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: “You can’t ride with the cops and root for the robbers.”

Rep. Raskin on former Pres. Trump: “When his mob overran and occupied the Senate and attacked the House and assaulted law enforcement, he watched it on TV like a reality show. He reveled in it.” https://t.co/K4aQT8zx7B #impeachmenttrial pic.twitter.com/VxDNRbBPlN — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2021

12:18 PM: Raskin says Trump committed a “massive crime” against the Constitution and the American people and must be convicted by the United States Senate.

Rep. Raskin: “If anyone ever had a doubt as to his focus that day, it was not to defend us, it was not to console us, it was to praise and sympathize and commiserate with the rampaging mob.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021

12:13 PM: Raskin says the “inciter-in-chief” was sympathizing with the insurrectionists and was gleefully cheering the rioters while watching them like a “reality show” at the White House. He points out that Trump said he loved the rioters and called them “very special.” Raskin says January 6 is a day that will live in “disgrace in American history” unless you ask Donald Trump, who tweeted more grievances before going to bed.

Raskin shows Trump tweets pic.twitter.com/7msmmrE1cZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 10, 2021

12:06 PM: Raskin says the evidence will show that Trump was the “inciter-in-chief” of a “dangerous insurrection.” He calls it the “greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” Raskin says Trump “completely abdicated his duty as commander-in-chief” to protect the Capitol and defend the Constitution.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) opens the Democrats’ case that former Pres. Trump incited an insurrection by calling it “a moment of truth for America.” “America needs the truth,” Rep. Raskin says, because the insurrection “could’ve destroyed the peaceful transfer of power.” pic.twitter.com/olcUkYzVYc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 10, 2021

12:03 PM: Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, leads off as House Democrats make their case against the former president.

12:01 PM: The second day of the trial against former president Trump is about to get started.

11:50 AM: House Managers getting ready to present “devastating” new video footage.

The House impeachment managers plan to present “devastating” new video footage of the January 6 insurrection from Capitol security cameras during Wednesday’s Senate trial proceedings. https://t.co/0xlT88TIyj — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 10, 2021

