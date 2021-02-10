http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pXu9lysWdHw/

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial  continues on Wednesday. House Managers will have up to 16 hours over two days to present their case against the former president.

All times Eastern.

12:23 PM: Raskin says Trump did something much worse than shouting fire in a movie theater. He says Trump was a fire chief urging the crowd to set fires. He quotes late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia: “You can’t ride with the cops and root for the robbers.”

12:18 PM: Raskin says Trump committed a “massive crime” against the Constitution and the American people and must be convicted by the United States Senate.

12:13 PM: Raskin says the “inciter-in-chief” was sympathizing with the insurrectionists and was gleefully cheering the rioters while watching them like a “reality show” at the White House. He points out that Trump said he loved the rioters and called them “very special.” Raskin says January 6 is a day that will live in “disgrace in American history” unless you ask Donald Trump, who tweeted more grievances before going to bed.

12:06 PM: Raskin says the evidence will show that Trump was the “inciter-in-chief” of a “dangerous insurrection.” He calls it the “greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” Raskin says Trump “completely abdicated his duty as commander-in-chief” to protect the Capitol and defend the Constitution.

12:03 PM: Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, leads off as House Democrats make their case against the former president.

12:01 PM: The second day of the trial against former president Trump is about to get started.

11:50 AM: House Managers getting ready to present “devastating” new video footage.

