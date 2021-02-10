https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/louisiana-republican-party-rebukes-senator-cassidy-voting-move-forward-unconstitutional-impeachment-president-trump/

In yesterday’s Senate vote on whether the Democrats’ latest impeachment attempt of President Trump was constitutional, six Republicans backed the unconstitutional impeachment. Senator Cassidy from Louisiana has already been censored by Louisiana Republicans for doing so.

As was reported yesterday, Senator Cassiday joined five other Republicans to support the unconstitutional impeachment of a President no longer in office:

Senator Cassidy joined the other five usual suspects and the Democrats who just stole the 2020 election in voting to suggest this mess should move forward. The Supreme Court doesn’t necessarily agree with it since the Chief Justice, who is constitutionally required to oversee Presidential impeachments, refused to oversee this impeachment. Not to mention, the President is no longer in office and therefore cannot be removed from office.

TRENDING: Breaking: Senate Votes 56 to 44 to Proceed with Impeachment Trial of Private Citizen Donald J. Trump – 6 Republicans Join All Democrats in Vote

The entire process of this impeachment is even worse than the last Democrat unconstitutional and corrupt impeachment. With this one there was no investigation, the Democrats didn’t investigate this in a committee, then they lied at least 75 times in their impeachment report:

So yesterday, Senator Cassidy decided to ignore all the information concerning the theft of this election and voted along with the Democrats and those who hate President Trump.

As a result of his horrible lack of judgment, the people of Louisiana rebuked the Senator last night. The Hill reports:

The Louisiana Republican Party on Tuesday issued a rebuke of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) over his vote declaring that former President Trump’s impeachment trial is constitutional. Cassidy joined five other Republican senators and every Democrat in the upper chamber in rejecting an attempt to derail the proceedings. Cassidy had previously supported an effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that would have declared the trial unconstitutional and was the only lawmaker to vote for that measure and flip Tuesday to say the trial can proceed. Cassidy also later said Trump’s defense team was “disorganized.” “The Republican Party of Louisiana is profoundly disappointed by Senator Bill Cassidy’s vote on the constitutionality of the impeachment trial now underway against former President, now private citizen, Donald J. Trump,” the party said in a statement. “We feel that an impeachment trial of a private citizen is not only an unconstitutional act, but also an attack on the very foundation of American democracy, which will have far reaching and unforeseen consequences for our republic,” it added.

Cassidy and most all the politicians in Washington DC are destroying their careers and the country by not facing the truth – the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats and others in the greatest steal in world history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

