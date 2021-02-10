https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-americans-killed-by-coronavirus-in-20-days-under-biden-than-died-in-vietnam-war-media-grilled-trump-over-same-milestone

More Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic in the first 20 days of the administration of Democrat President Joe Biden than died in the Vietnam war, a grim milestone that left-wing journalists pounced on to attack then-President Donald Trump when he hit the same mark at the end of April 2020.

A coronavirus death tracker for the Biden administration that is updated daily by the Washington Free Beacon showed that as of Monday morning, 60,178 Americans have died from the coronavirus under Biden’s watch.

That number is more than the 58,220 deaths that the U.S. suffered during the Vietnam War, which is calculated by adding the 47,434 combat deaths the U.S. suffered combined with an additional 10,786 Americans who died in theater.

“As many as 100,000 people are projected to die of the coronavirus in the first month of President Joe Biden’s tenure, raising the U.S. death toll above half a million, according to a forecast by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” U.S. News & World Report reported. “CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday during a White House coronavirus response team briefing that the death toll from COVID-19 is forecast to reach between 479,000 to 514,000 people by Feb. 20 – a month after Inauguration Day.”

The report comes as January was the deadliest month of the pandemic for the U.S. with more than 80,000 people dying from the coronavirus. It’s worth noting that prior to January, December had been the deadliest month that the U.S. has experienced from the pandemic and numbers are currently trending in a downward direction but remain high overall.

When Trump hit the same dark milestone in April 2020, the media used it to attack him. That same media was largely quiet when the mark was reached this week.

Biden used the milestone to levy a criticism at Trump at the time, saying, “It’s April the 29th, and by the end of this month, we will have lost more people to the coronavirus, dead, than we lost in the entire Vietnam War, Americans lost in the entire Vietnam War. And you know, I think the president should lower the flag on the White House to half-mast to recognize their loss, and all they leave behind. … Folks, I think if he does not do that, when I’m president, I promise you that’s what I’ll do.”

As president, I promise you I’ll honor all those we’ve lost from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/9N00PTSNHw — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 30, 2020

New Yorker reporter Olivia Nuzzi asked Trump at a press conference: “If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam War, does he deserve to be re-elected?”

Then-RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest highlighted the question, writing on Twitter: “Watch New York Magazine ‘reporter’ Olivia Nuzzi crack a smirk as she asks @realDonaldTrump if he should be re-elected because Americans have died due to the coronavirus pandemic that emanated from China.”

WATCH New York Magazine “reporter” Olivia Nuzzi crack a smirk as she asks @realDonaldTrump if he should be re-elected because Americans have died due to the coronavirus pandemic that emanated from China.pic.twitter.com/hmXjl29KeI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 28, 2020

Left-wing activist Meena Harris, niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted at the time: “As of today, coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam War. Trump must resign.”

As of today, coronavirus has killed more Americans than the Vietnam War. Trump must resign. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 28, 2020

Lincoln Project, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, wrote: “DERELICTION of DUTY is the term. The US has the largest death toll in the world and will soon pass the KIA number from the Vietnam War. The economy is shattered and not coming back this summer. Trump has failed his oath, his duty, his country and her people.”

DERELICTION of DUTY is the term. The US has the largest death toll in the world and will soon pass the KIA number from the Vietnam War. The economy is shattered and not coming back this summer. Trump has failed his oath, his duty, his country and her people. https://t.co/RFGpG8EOwk — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 28, 2020

Failed Democrat House candidate Lisa Welch wrote on Twitter: “In just 4 months more Americans died as a result of #COVID19 than there were casualties from the Vietnam War. This is a problem that current Presidential leadership and those who enable him should have prevented. Johnson took responsibility. Trump hides from it. Time for change.”

In just 4 months more Americans died as a result of #COVID19 than there were casualties from the Vietnam War. This is a problem that current Presidential leadership and those who enable him should have prevented. Johnson took responsibility. Trump hides from it. Time for change. — Dr. Lisa Welch (@Welch_tx) April 29, 2020

Other notable tweets from the time:

People are dying because of Donald Trump’s ineptitude. We’ve lost more Americans than the Vietnam War. He’s ordered meat plants to stay open when social distancing is impossible. There is nothing Christian about abandoning others to die for profit. Or a Big Mac. #StayHome https://t.co/sP8Z8H0lqM — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) April 29, 2020

Trump’s bungling mass-death event has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam War. Trump thinks he’s doing a “good job”, a “10 out of 10” — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) April 29, 2020

*58,220 Americans died in the Vietnam War.

*56,253 Americans have died (so far) in the #coronavirus pandemic.

*How SHOULD the Trump administration be held accountable? pic.twitter.com/XKrwwfQ8UK — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 28, 2020

Deaths now in US from coronavirus now sadly surpasses Vietnam War, with 58,365 now killed from the pandemic — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 28, 2020

According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases in the United States, there are at least 1,010,717 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. At least 58,365 people have died in the U.S. from coronavirus. (58,220 Americans died in the Vietnam War from 1964-1975.) — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 28, 2020

