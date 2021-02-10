https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/10/media-perfunctorily-covers-biden-demanding-doj-resignations-four-years-after-hysteria-when-trump-did-same-thing/

President Joe Biden demanded the 56 U.S. attorneys appointed by his predecessor step down Tuesday as the Senate impeachment trial got underway on its first day.

CNN broke the scoop with the mundane headline, “DOJ asks Trump-appointed attorneys to resign,” four years after the network led the charge vilifying Trump for making the same, routine request at the start of his first term in office.

A tale of two presidencies pic.twitter.com/fNWoNzEXoD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 9, 2021

“Anger mounts over handling of US attorney firings,” CNN reported in March 2017 when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the Justice Department’s 46 U.S. attorneys to resign.

Biden’s resignation request, CNN reported Tuesday, applies to all U.S. attorneys appointed by President Donald Trump, except for the U.S. attorney in Delaware overseeing an investigation into his son, Hunter.

Contrasting the coverage of Biden’s widespread dismissal of department lawyers offers yet another case study in the Trump-era media bias that has exposed itself time and time again as the new administration takes shape. While the Biden request went largely unnoticed, overshadowed by a pointless impeachment trial, it seemed the world was ending four years ago when Trump did it.

Below is a tweet from MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin previewing the next day’s news.

“The resignation request is expected to apply to 56 Senate-confirmed US attorneys appointed by Trump.” https://t.co/I0O5E7UlnN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2021

Below is a headline from the network when Trump made the same decision.

And then there was CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who complained of Trump, “one would have thought they’d have handled it better.” Blitzer’s colleague, Jim Acosta, complained, “They’re off to a very slow start… So it’s not surprising they’d do it in this fashion.”

The New York Times headlined its coverage, “Trump Abruptly Orders 46 Obama-Era Prosecutors to Resign.” One can still be looking for the Biden announcement on the Times’s website.

The media misconduct remained consistent with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Routine practices were always criminal for the big bad orange man, while remaining admissible for Democrats.

