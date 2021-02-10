https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michigan-senate-leader-u-s-capitol-insurrection-was-a-hoax/
About The Author
Related Posts
5 Antifa arrested in Minneapolis (mugshots)…
January 6, 2021
Lebron heckler enjoying her 15 minutes (pics)…
February 3, 2021
Watch Live — Impeachment Trial Day Two…
February 10, 2021
Disturbing new ‘hate speech’ surveillance technology…
February 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy