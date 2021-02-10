https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6024e4005db3705aa0aa0486
Brown, Rollins don’t have much in common besides their friendship and criticism of former President Trump. Now they’re going into business together….
Passengers were helped of a Delta flight after the plane left a taxiway prior to a planned takeoff in Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening, as the region was getting snow, officials said….
Joe Biden’s family members are already cashing in on his presidency. Biden’s son Hunter has a book deal for which he has already been advanced $2 million dollars, and his son-in-law is a chief officer…
“Mandalorian” star Gina Carano has been fired by Lucasfilm after controversy erupted over her social media posts. …
French President Emmanuel Macron has now warned his countrymen of the menace of American academic and media “woke” thinking and of identity politics as a……