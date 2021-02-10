http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZQ6FR8hf-kc/

Mothers Against Drunk Driving has expressed outrage over the fact that Bruce Springsteen’s drunk driving arrest in November wasn’t revealed until after the rock star’s Super Bowl commercial for Jeep aired on Sunday.

The advocacy group blasted New Jersey authorities in a statement on Wednesday, saying that victims of drunk driving “deserve better.”

“Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is outraged to learn that Bruce Springsteen was arrested three months ago for drunk and reckless driving,” said Alex Otte, MADD National President, in a statement to Breitbart News. “The fact that this arrest was not revealed by authorities in New Jersey until after Springsteen’s appearance driving a Jeep in a high-priced Super Bowl commercial is infuriating.”

Otte continued:

“Drunk driving is the number one killer on America’s roads. The 10,000 people killed and 300,000 people who are injured every year deserve better. Victims and families deserve for every drunk driving offense to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as a violent, 100% preventable crime every time. No excuses, no exceptions.”

New Jersey authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Springsteen was arrested in November and charged with DWI as well as reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The arrest occurred at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

The revelation came just three days after Jeep aired its high-profile Super Bowl commercial starring Bruce Springsteen. The two-minute spot features the anti-Trump singer promoting political unity and reconciliation, urging Americans to come together in “the middle.”

A spokesperson for Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, hasn’t responded to requests for comment from Breitbart News.

Springsteen endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House and repeatedly bashed Donald Trump during last year’s presidential race, saying that he would leave the country if the president were re-elected. The rocker recently performed during Biden’s primetime inaugural celebration.

