It was a big day in the Senate for the House impeachment managers, who showed some frightening video from inside the Capitol on January 6, including Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated.

The House impeachment managers are trying former President Trump for “incitement of an insurrection,” but that focus seems to have been lost on a lot of people. MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace alleged that Trump “summoned a mob to kill his vice president.” We missed that part of his speech; maybe it was cut out like the line where he asked his supporters to protest peacefully.

As someone said above, the Democrats are going to overplay their hand and lose sight of the actual charge.

