https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-says-president-trump-summoned-a-mob-to-kill-his-vice-president/

It was a big day in the Senate for the House impeachment managers, who showed some frightening video from inside the Capitol on January 6, including Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated.

Truly remarkable footage of Vice President Pence and his family being escorted out of the Senate chamber. President Trump was back at the White House, continuing to trash Pence, according to multiple people. pic.twitter.com/Vr3c5EBwTR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021

The House impeachment managers are trying former President Trump for “incitement of an insurrection,” but that focus seems to have been lost on a lot of people. MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace alleged that Trump “summoned a mob to kill his vice president.” We missed that part of his speech; maybe it was cut out like the line where he asked his supporters to protest peacefully.

“What will be done? This was a President who summoned a mob to kill his Vice President,” says Nicolle Wallace. The Capitol riot was terrible. This… didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/2wh2mKsX77 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) February 10, 2021

The political theatrics continue. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) February 10, 2021

Just when I thought we’d reached the lowest bar possible in the media propaganda insanity, MSNBC brings us into Dante’s ninth layer of hell. — Jon (@JDK_MSP) February 10, 2021

You know the MO of the left: just keep lying and do it often enough that it becomes the truth. — Dave-I hate snow (@Dave19677534) February 10, 2021

This is why Trump is going to be bragging about beating impeachment yet again. They just… can’t… dial it down, and it makes most people go “Oh for chrissakes…” — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) February 10, 2021

Making things up on steroids 😡 — Patti 🇺🇸 (@pattiannusa) February 10, 2021

Two clowns — Bonnie (@BonBee81) February 10, 2021

As someone said above, the Democrats are going to overplay their hand and lose sight of the actual charge.

* * *

Update:

Detective Jake Tapper, working for the prosecution, offers this timeline:

This tweet was from 2:24 pm ET Jan 6… The security camera footage of Pence and his family being whisked out of the Capitol by Secret Service that we saw for the first time today was from 2:26 pm ET pic.twitter.com/udk1cXDsjP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 10, 2021

And Rep. Joaquin Castro says that Trump “surely knew” but didn’t try to stop them:

Rep. Castro: By 2:15, Trump “surely knew” that the rioters were calling for Mike Pence to be killed. But he didn’t try to stop them. Instead, he tweeted another attack on Pence. — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) February 10, 2021

Related:

Nicole Wallace apologizes after wondering why the press doesn’t want to choke Sarah Huckabee Sanders https://t.co/KnEjOia3On — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2018

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

