Sen. Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Begala: Trump represented by ‘Meandering and Furious’ GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Alaska) said on Wednesday that she couldn’t imagine that former President Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE would be elected again after voters see the details and new footage of the Capitol attack.

“After the American public sees the full story laid out here … I don’t see how Donald Trump could be reelected to the presidency again,” Murkowski told reporters.

Murkowski’s comments come as House impeachment managers are hours into their opening presentations.

On Wednesday, impeachment managers showed never-before-seen security footage of lawmakers evacuating the Capitol, rioters breaking into the building, and close calls for Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Begala: Trump represented by ‘Meandering and Furious’ Senate votes trial constitutional; six Republicans vote ‘yes’ MORE (R-Utah) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats Budget reconciliation may be the only hope for lower drug prices LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.).

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski: “I don’t see how Donald Trump could be reelected to the presidency again.” https://t.co/bB5SqUxIUW pic.twitter.com/j6Npsv44z4 — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2021

Murkowski called they videos “disturbing.”

“I’m angry. I’m disturbed. I’m sad. As you say, we’re reliving this,” Murkowski said, adding that she believed House impeachment managers were making a “strong case.”

“The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning,” Murkowski said.

Murkowski is one of of a handful of GOP senators viewed as open to voting to convict Trump.

She previously voted against convicting Trump during his first impeachment trial.

But Murkowski has been deeply critical of Trump’s rhetoric on Jan. 6, including becoming the first GOP senator to call on him to resign following the riot at the Capitol that led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

She stressed on Wednesday that she has not made a decision on how she will ultimately vote, telling reporters that she has an obligation to “listen to what the defense will present.”

