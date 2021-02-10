https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/must-read-democrats-able-win-2020-breaking-chain-custody-laws-every-swing-state/

by Jim and Joe Hoft

Democrat election violations: (left to right) Secret ballot counting in Georgia, Secret ballot deliveries at 3:30 AM in Detroit, Blocking observers from viewing inside the TCF Center in Detroit

At midnight on election night, President Trump warned his supporters not to let Democrats “find any votes at 4 in the morning.”

President Trump was ahead in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes.

In Michigan Trump was ahead by over 300,000 votes.

In Wisconsin Trump was ahead by 120,000 votes.

Trump was also ahead in Georgia and Nevada.

TRENDING: Breaking: Senate Votes 56 to 44 to Proceed with Impeachment Trial of Private Citizen Donald J. Trump – 6 Republicans Join All Democrats in Vote

And President Trump already trounced Joe Biden in Ohio, Florida, and Iowa — three states that ALWAYS go to the eventual presidential winner.

Then suddenly Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin announced they would not be announcing their winner that night. This was an unprecedented and coordinated move in US history.

Then many crimes occurred to swing the election to Biden, but perhaps the greatest crime was the lack of dual controls and chain of custody records that ensure a fair and free election. At a high level, when ballots are transferred or changes are made in voting machines, these moves and changes should be done with two individuals present (dual control), one from each party, and the movements of ballots should be recorded.

So when states inserted drop boxes into the election, these changes first needed to be updated through the legislature, which they weren’t, and all movements from the time when the ballots were inserted into drop boxes needed to be recorded, which they weren’t.

Chain of Custody laws were violated across the United States to favor lawless Democrats.

Georgia

In Georgia the law requires that the chain of custody and the movement of all ballots be recorded.

But Democrat operatives, the Department of Justice and FBI disregarded these laws in Georiga.

Late at night on election night after the election officer in charge, Ralph Jones, sent all of the election observers and media home for the night, he instructed Democrat operatives to drag hidden ballot suitcases out from under the tables to be counted.

There was no chain of custody.

There was a total of somewhere near 460,000 ballots where there is no chain of custody records available in Georgia. Despite this, the crooked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election results with these ballots included:

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin drop boxes were added to the election process but not through the legislature, through the executive branch. In addition, another huge chain of custody issue occurred in Milwaukee where more than 100,000 ballots miraculously occurred. Late at night, a flash drive was lost in Milwaukee at the same time the votes were added to joe Biden’s totals:

Michigan

In Michigan, there were several chain of custody violations.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week. A city van delivered tens of thousands of ballots at 3:30 and 4:30 in the morning on election night.

There was no dual control as the Democrat counters in the TCF Center in Detroit covered the windows so no one could watch what they were counting with ballots:

Pennsylvania

Here too there are no doubt issues with chain of custody documentation but they also prevent poll watchers from seeing what they were doing in Philadelphia. Biden was down by nearly 700,000 votes on election night:

This went on for days until Democrats were able to steal the landslide election from President Trump.

Nevada

Again, no doubt there are chain of custody issues, and poll watchers were prevented from watching the election counting as well:

Arizona

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republican officials were denied entry into the Maricopa County Elections Center as ballots were counted.

Democrats were able to cheat behind closed doors, in the dead of the night and in dozens of counting centers in the 2020 election. Democrat operatives blocked access to GOP observers, and violated chain of custody laws across the country.

The media ignored these violations. They supported the lawlessness.

If Republicans ever want to win a national election they must enforce the chain of custody laws.

Until this happens Republicans do not stand a chance against their immoral and cheating opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

