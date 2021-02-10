https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nba-cuban-nationalanthem/2021/02/10/id/1009522

Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has reversed course on his decision not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games after the NBA reiterated their policy in response.

“We respect and have always respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” the Mavericks’ public relations team tweeted Wednesday. “But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been.

“Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them. Only then can we move forward and have courageous conversations that move this county forward and find what unites us.”

Cuban on Tuesday said he decided before the season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games. The NBA quickly rebuked his decision.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” said NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

