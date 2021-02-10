https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/mark-cuban-refuses-play-national-anthem-nba-tells-stuff/

The National Basketball Association has told mercurial Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to restore the Star-Spangled Banner to game-day activities after he dissed it and discontinued playing the song because it doesn’t “represent people from all communities.”

JUST IN: NBA announces that all teams are required to play the national anthem, following Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s announcement that the team would stop playing the anthem. pic.twitter.com/IzorRckbCU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2021

ESPN explained that the Dallas franchise of the basketball league announced it no longer would play the national anthem before home games – on instructions from Cuban.

The report said Cuban “made the decision after consulting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Mavericks did not announce the change in policy, but the national anthem has not been played before any of their 13 preseason and regular-season games at the American Airlines Center this season.”

ESPN noted that the league’ rules require players to stand during the anthem.

But league officials have refused to enforce it, as kneeling has become the popular thing to do to “protest” any number of subjects. Cuban had expressed support for such “social justice” campaigning in the NBA arenas, and he suggested he might even join them.

At the time, Cuban said, “Whether it’s holding their arm up in the air, whether it’s taking a knee, whatever it is, I don’t think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more a reflection of our players’ commitment to this country and the fact that it’s so important to them that they’re willing to say what’s in their heart and do what they think is right.”

Before the Black Lives Matter, however, Cuban had said he expected players to stand. He said he changed his mind because he “evolved.”

The Daily Mail confirmed NBA spokesman Mike Bass released a statement confirmed, “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.”

Cuban immediately complied, with, “We are good with it.”

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to @NYTSports on the league’s decision to mandate the playing of the national anthem before games: “We are good with it.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 10, 2021

When Cuban announced the censorship of the anthem, Dallas County Republican Party communications director William Busby told the Mail, “I’d certainly encourage Republicans that attend [Mavericks games] to really consider what they’re spending money on. I’m not a fan of official boycotts myself, nor would the party support an official boycott. However, the party does support free-market solutions and people speak with their pocketbooks.”

At the White House on Wednesday, spokeswoman Jen Psaki dodged a question about the issue.

The Mail described Cuban as an investor thought to be worth $4.3 billion.

Media personality Megyn Kelly suggested, “Fans who still choose to attend should put their hands on their hearts and just start singing it. Now that would be a moment.”

Fans who still choose to attend should put their hands on their hearts and just start singing it. Now that would be a moment. https://t.co/TY6Ccl6zIs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 10, 2021

Other comments included, from Zach Roach, “Thank you @NBA for stepping up and issuing a statement that all teams must play the national anthem! Now fire and ban Mark Cuban…”

