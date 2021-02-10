https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/nba-says-teams-will-play-national-anthem-mark-cuban-says-team-wont/

That was quick.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that all teams will play the National Anthem before games after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said his team won’t.

The Mavericks stopped playing the National Anthem before home games at the direction of owner Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban’s decision caused major backlash and a few hours later, the NBA announced the National Anthem will be played at all games in “keeping with longstanding league policy.”

“NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: ‘With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.’”

NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass: “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

Mark Cuban released a statement on Wednesday and said the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs Atlanta.

“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the national anthem and our country,” a statement from Cuban said, according to Charania. “I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart – no matter where I hear it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected, because they have not been heard.”

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. Statement from Cuban, in part: “The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.” pic.twitter.com/XnXpd8ThlW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

The NBA’s ratings have tanked since they decided to “get woke.”

NBA Christmas day ratings this year were way down compared to 2019.

