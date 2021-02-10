https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/nbc-news-reporter-tells-on-sen-josh-hawley-for-not-paying-attention-for-parts-of-the-impeachment-trial/

The House impeachment managers are making their case Wednesday that President Trump is guilty of incitement and solely responsible for the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. NBC News’ Garrett Haake was keeping an eye on the senators and noted that Sen. Josh Hawley, whom some of his colleagues say should be expelled from the Senate for trying to overturn the results of the election, had his legs up and was reading paperwork during the Democrats’ presentation.

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin thought that was worthy of passing on, although he added that the paperwork was “unrelated” to the trial.

About a half-hour after Griffin’s tweet, Haake clarified that Hawley was reading the trial briefs.

