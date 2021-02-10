https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/nbc-news-reporter-tells-on-sen-josh-hawley-for-not-paying-attention-for-parts-of-the-impeachment-trial/

The House impeachment managers are making their case Wednesday that President Trump is guilty of incitement and solely responsible for the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. NBC News’ Garrett Haake was keeping an eye on the senators and noted that Sen. Josh Hawley, whom some of his colleagues say should be expelled from the Senate for trying to overturn the results of the election, had his legs up and was reading paperwork during the Democrats’ presentation.

Just left the chamber, where most members were at least partially engaged with @RepJoeNeguse presentation. The biggest exception: @HawleyMO – sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 10, 2021

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin thought that was worthy of passing on, although he added that the paperwork was “unrelated” to the trial.

New on @MSNBC: Republican Josh Hawley wasn’t paying attention for parts of the trial. He was sitting with his legs up on the seat in front of him, reading unrelated materials, according to @GarrettHaake. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021

I’m sure he can multi-task (particularly with such unserious theater) but it’s mildly funny how enraged this makes those who view the impeachment farce as high-quality masturbation material. https://t.co/F0kJftCLBF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 10, 2021

Treating this farce with the respect it deserves. Good on Hawley. https://t.co/PSaFznQla2 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 10, 2021

Stop trying to make me like Josh Hawley. https://t.co/sG82g7zYAs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2021

The GOP Senators should just get up and leave. This is nothing more than political theater. https://t.co/Wc2wXJsxdt — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 10, 2021

They all already know how they’re going to vote so what’s the point? https://t.co/EoMN2TliMW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 10, 2021

This seems an appropriate use of time for an unconstitutional charade. In fact, more Senators should focus on the people’s business and not pointless political theater. https://t.co/FheBMtk1g0 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 10, 2021

Good for him. This is a complete waste of time https://t.co/tsClvOq9MY — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 10, 2021

Just when I think I can’t love this man more, he brings such joy to my heart https://t.co/PeAwSOgcr5 — Dawn (@Dawn61622040) February 10, 2021

Monumental waste of time and tax payer money… again https://t.co/taW0TemCm1 — Billy Purcell (@Billy_Purcell) February 10, 2021

Cry harder Kyle https://t.co/lp5YI7A7Qs — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 10, 2021

About a half-hour after Griffin’s tweet, Haake clarified that Hawley was reading the trial briefs.

My colleague @JulieNBCNews caught up with Hawley at the break. He told her he likes having the better view from above, and said he was reading the trial briefs. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 10, 2021

