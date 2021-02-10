https://thehill.com/homenews/media/538353-msnbcs-mitchell-apologizes-after-wrongly-correcting-cruz-shakespeare-reference

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday apologized for wrongly correcting Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Cassidy calls Trump attorneys ‘disorganized’ after surprise vote to proceed with trial GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Texas) about the source of the quote “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” 

“@SenTedCruzsays #ImpeachmentTrial is like Shakespeare full of sound and fury signifying nothing. No, that’s Faulkner,” Mitchell tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quote “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing” appears in the fifth act of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” William Faulkner’s 1929 Southern Gothic novel derives its title from the quote.

“I clearly studied too much American literature and not enough Macbeth. My apologies to Sen. Cruz,” Mitchell said in a followup tweet, after numerous tweets correcting her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz also responded, citing the soliloquy the quote derives from and mocking a reply from Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin that also appeared unaware of its origins.

ADVERTISEMENT

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...