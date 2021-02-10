https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/neera-tanden-deletes-thousands-of-tweets-ted-cruz-was-the-target/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
WATCH Sen. Ted Cruz on Biden’s OMB pick Neera Tanden: “She is a Democratic partisan… We don’t have the ability to work together and solve problems because so long as the Democratic Party is defined by hatred and anger and extremism, we are going to be more and more polarized.” pic.twitter.com/nraLEOPnls
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 10, 2021
Interesting comments this morning from Ted Cruz.