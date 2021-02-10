https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538309-new-video-shows-romney-running-to-safety-as-rioters-breach-security

House Democrats on Wednesday introduced a chilling new video at former President TrumpDonald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE’s impeachment trial showing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman redirecting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in the halls of the Senate to protect him from the mob storming the Capitol.

Democrat Stacey Plaskett Stacey PlaskettLawmakers offer competing priorities for infrastructure plans The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Which path will Democrats take on COVID-19 bill? On The Money: Economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2020 | Lawmakers rip Robinhood’s decision on GameStop | Budget rules, politics threaten per hour minimum wage MORE, a delegate from the Virgin Islands, narrated the never-before-seen footage.

In the video, Romney can be seen striding toward the Senate chamber. Goodman is running toward him and can be seen shouting orders at him as he passes, causing Romney to quickly turn around and run for safety.

“Officer Goodman passes Sen. Mitt Romney and directs him to turn around in order to get to safety,” Plaskett said.

“On the first floor, just beneath them, the mob had already started to search for the Senate chamber. Officer Goodman made his way down to the first floor where he encountered the same insurrectionists we just saw breach the Capitol,” she said.

A bipartisan bill has been introduced into the Senate to award Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions during the riots.

A separate, public video that went viral on social media on the day of the insurrection shows Goodman distracting the rioters to redirect them away from lawmakers who were scrambling for safety as the Capitol was attacked.

Plaskett, who is one of the House Democratic impeachment managers, introduced new footage to underscore how lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Republican Party must cast out its demons Democrats to go for emotion at Trump trial This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill MORE were in danger during the siege.

The new video shows rioters stalking the hallways in search of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats Budget reconciliation may be the only hope for lower drug prices The Republican Party must cast out its demons MORE (D-Calif.) with taunting calls of “Nancy, oh Nancy” as they streamed into the building.

The new footage also includes images of Pence escaping out the back of the Senate chamber shortly before Trump tweeted that he and his supporters had been let down by Pence.

Plaskett also played audio of desperate Capitol Police officers calling in to headquarters and pleading for backup.

“Multiple law enforcement injuries … we need some reinforcements up here now!” officers can be heard saying.

