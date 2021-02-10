https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/mewly-elected-democratic-prosecutor-georgia-open-probe-2020-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A newly-elected Democratic prosecutor in Georgia says she has opened a criminal investigation into “attempts to influence” last year’s general election,” which includes then-President Trump’s call to a state official about ballot results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not specifically mention Trump in the letters she sent to state officials Wednesday announcing her investigation.

But a Willis spokesperson confirmed with the Associated Press that Trump’s call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was “part of it” and said “the matters reported on over the last several weeks are the matters being investigated.”

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller criticized Willis’ announcement, saying, “The timing here is not accidental given today’s impeachment trial.”

“This is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it,” he also said, according to the wire service.

