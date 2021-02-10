https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-tv-wake-up-america-rachel-rollar/2021/02/10/id/1009462

Noted broadcast journalist Rachel Rollar has joined Newsmax TV’s new morning show “Wake Up America’’ with Rob Finnerty, airing weekdays at 6:30 a.m. ET.

“I’m excited to be joining the Newsmax TV team and its growing number of media professionals,” said Rollar, who will be based in New York City and work from Newsmax TV’s Midtown Manhattan studios. “This is a great opportunity to speak to viewers who are passionate about news.”

Rachel, known for her accurate, engaging reporting, will deliver national and international news and social media updates.

One of her features on “Wake Up America’’ is intriguingly called “Rachel’s Rapid Reactions.’’ She explains: “We’ll show what people are talking about in real time on social media in hope of bridging the gap between the audience and the newscast.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in media communications at Florida State University, Rachel began her career as an anchor on KETK/Fox 51 in Tyler, Texas, where she had the experience of being embedded with the National Guard while covering Hurricane Isaac.

She then moved on to Charlotte, N.C., where she co-hosted WCNC’s popular breakfast show “Wake Up Charlotte.’’

Watch Rachel every weekday on “Wake Up America” with Rob Finnerty at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

