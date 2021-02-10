http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2yKXfHHY338/

Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest (is that a real word?) coaches, died Monday and the far-left Washington Post immediately mocked the football legend with this headline: “Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77.”

Compare that to the Post headline for Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi just a couple years ago: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at the helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

See how this works…

One’s an idiot and loser, the other is a scholar and leader.

This is no accident.

What was especially funny about the Post’s al-Baghdadi headline is that it originally read, “Islamic State’s terrorist-in-chief.” But someone must have complained, so the truth was changed to a lie about “austere scholar.”

After facing a ton of ridicule over the “austere religious scholar” headline, the Post went with “Extremist leader of Islamic State dies at 48,” which is still a whole lot nicer than this murderer, rapist, and torturer deserved.

Ridicule also forced the Post to change its Schottenheimer headline. It now reads: “Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s winningest coaches, dies at 77.”

The change doesn’t matter. The damage is done, and when I say “damage,” I mean to the Washington Post.

The truth about these far-left, corporate news outlets is this: They hate the NFL more than ISIS. They hate those who participate in the NFL more than terrorists. They hate America more than they hate the Islamic State. They don’t even hate the Islamic State all that much because they see the Islamic State as an ally in their war against America.

The corporate media’s attitude towards the NFL will probably change in the future. Outlets like the Washington Post won’t hate the NFL so much now the NFL has sold out to the Woketarda.

You see, the Post ridiculed Schottenheimer after death because he represented the old NFL, the awful NFL that was apolitical and fun and merit-based, an institution that brought together Americans of all political stripes and backgrounds to unite over something everyone could enjoy. The left hates that stuff, which is why the Post hates and felt the need to ridicule Schottenheimer.

On the other hand, the leftists at the Post do not see Islamic State as all that bad, and not only because terrorists hate America and Americans. The left see ISIS as an example of how to achieve its own goal of creating a level of 100 percent compliance to a fascist ideology and orthodoxy.

