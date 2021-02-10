https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/10/not-a-great-look-s-e-cupp-tries-backpedaling-on-her-unfunny-tweet-snarking-on-david-schoen-for-his-hand-gestures/

As Twitchy readers know, ignorant, uninformed, shallow, mean-spirited people made fun of Trump attorney David Schoen for touching his head while he drank water. S.E. Cupp was quick to jump on that bandwagon because it was a chance to hate on anything related to Trump.

They really are predictable little things, ain’t they?

Does the water fall out of his head, or…?? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 9, 2021

Yikes.

The real reason …

He’s a religiously observant Jew, not a kappa. — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) February 9, 2021

Oops.

She did try and backpedal:

Seeing the unfunny reason for the hand/head gesture, and wishing I’d laid off the snark, like my mom taught. Apologies to Mr. Schoen and I’ll do better! — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 9, 2021

But Cupp left the tweet up … gotta love those clicks and taps.

And c’mon, she won’t do better.

We all know you won’t so no need to lie. — Zaphod Beeblebrox (@SeriouslyFroody) February 10, 2021

That’s good of you, but I seriously doubt you’ll do better. You’ve been nothing but a bitter partisan for four years. It’ll take more than a single example of self-reflection to change those stripes. — Horton Hears a New Year (@RollCall79) February 10, 2021

But yet you left up your snark, Cupp. That’s how we know you aren’t truthful with your ‘apology’. https://t.co/CpgW46cgUg — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 10, 2021

Ouch.

You’d do better to delete your account. — Happy St ValenJess Day 💗💘 (@ShenanigansMom) February 10, 2021

Just go ahead and make this your pinned tweet because you’re not going to actually do this. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) February 10, 2021

Youre an alleged journalist. You of all people should have known better and gotten your answers before running your mouth. This comes off as insincere backpedaling. FO. — Beez (@PatriotBeez) February 10, 2021

Insincere backpedaling.

Yup.

***

