The National Republican Congressional Committee is working to move past the events of January. It has targeted 47 Democrat-held seats in its push to reclaim the House in 2022 and plans to renew its focus on “the stuff that matters to people,” its chairman, Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., says.

“We’ll follow through on a game plan,” Emmer told Politico. “Hopefully, people will allow us to operate under the radar again because they won’t believe us, and we can surprise all of you again two years from now.”

The route to the 2022 midterm elections include 47 Democrat seats to target and a message that tags their rivals as socialists who want to kill jobs, said Emmer. The GOP will also stress its commitment to protecting gas and energy and reopening schools.

The NRCC has outlined several pickup opportunities in its initial 2022 memo, which was shared first with Politico.

In the first group, there are 29 Democrats who hold districts where there were tight races at the congressional and presidential races in the last cycle, including Democrats from once-GOP-held suburban areas, lawmakers in more GOP-friendly regions, and members in heavily Latino districts near the border with Mexico.

The second tier includes eight Democrats who are considered less vulnerable but who still won by fewer than 10 points or who had underperformed President Joe Biden in their local districts, including Reps. Colin Allred, D-Texas, Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Katie Porter, D-Calif.

In the final tier, 10 members whose seats could be changed during redistricting are listed, including Reps. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., and John Garamendi, D-Calif.

Emmer is planning to bring in Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., to act as his recruitment chairperson while building on efforts to elect more women to Congress, after nearly all the House GOP’s gains recently were from women or minority candidates.

Texas could also be key to regaining the House, as the state is set to gain three seats through reapportionment. Republicans are looking at three seats in the Rio Grande Valley where Biden almost lost.

