https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/old-tweet-from-house-impeachment-manager-eric-swalwell-doesnt-show-much-concern-for-threats-against-officials/

As you know, Fang Fang’s friend Eric Swalwell is one of the House impeachment managers trying to prove that former President Trump incited an insurrection and, in the words of Rep. Joaquin Castro, left everyone in the Capitol to die. We’ve already heard plenty about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s horrifying experience, but Swalwell didn’t seem to have much sympathy for Sen. Susan Collins during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, tweeting, “Boo hoo hoo” in response to a story about her being threatened.

But don’t forget all Swalwell was put through after being “unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy.” Boo hoo hoo.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...