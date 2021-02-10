https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/old-tweet-from-house-impeachment-manager-eric-swalwell-doesnt-show-much-concern-for-threats-against-officials/

As you know, Fang Fang’s friend Eric Swalwell is one of the House impeachment managers trying to prove that former President Trump incited an insurrection and, in the words of Rep. Joaquin Castro, left everyone in the Capitol to die. We’ve already heard plenty about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s horrifying experience, but Swalwell didn’t seem to have much sympathy for Sen. Susan Collins during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, tweeting, “Boo hoo hoo” in response to a story about her being threatened.

One of the many reasons Swalwell was a ridiculous choice for impeachment manager. He’s talking about threats to officials.. but when Susan Collins and her staff got violent rape threats during the Kavanaugh confirmation he tweeted “boo hoo” and “where are you sleeping?” pic.twitter.com/gzhoHhKpko — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2021

The Collins team got suspicious substances in the mail, hangers, junior staffers threatened with rape and violence, and her home doxxed. Eric Swalwell said “boo hoo, where do you sleep.”https://t.co/feosk4EPb1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2021

You’ve got to quit noticing these things and remembering them, it’s not helping Beijing’s favorite Congressman. — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) February 10, 2021

AOC should’ve been told the same thing — Biden & Harris Clown Show (@harrisclownshow) February 10, 2021

Eric Swalwell is the worst! — SusanCollinsFan🇺🇸🐘🦌🦅 (@SusanCollinsFan) February 10, 2021

Way to pick a douche bag — Martin (@Army35D) February 10, 2021

Shameless hypocrisy? Again? — RosieCat (@JunePer58060182) February 10, 2021

Wow. I never saw that from him. Disgusting. — Rosalie (@BigRose25) February 10, 2021

Maybe someone should have asked him where he was sleeping at the time? — Walter Biden (@Hyacinth_Bucket) February 11, 2021

But @AOC is the real victim here — Joseph H (@Quantum_Reality) February 10, 2021

Watch it he has the nukes. — Martqbd (@dalipals_martin) February 11, 2021

That’s the problem with this impeachment: The prosecution is staffed by a scurvy mob of rats and hypocrites, as morally debased as the defendant. — Tom Gregg (@TomG_380) February 11, 2021

That man is vile. @ericswalwell Fang Fang deserves him. — everything_is_fine_🤥 (@biblicalfloods) February 10, 2021

@RepSwalwell is truly an embarrassment to the country. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Patriotic Lake Surfer (@SurferLake) February 10, 2021

But don’t forget all Swalwell was put through after being “unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy.” Boo hoo hoo.

Related:

Woe is he! Media shed light on what Eric Swalwell had to contend with ‘after being unwittingly linked to a Chinese spy’ https://t.co/o9rZs4Snio — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2021

