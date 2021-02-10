https://www.dailywire.com/news/organizers-hit-number-of-signatures-required-to-force-recall-vote-for-gavin-newsom-report

Organizers behind the effort to recall California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom said late on Wednesday evening that they have reached the number of signatures required to force a recall election this year.

The multi-million dollar movement to oust Newsom from office comes in response to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. California has had nearly a million more cases than the state with the second highest number, and just recently passed New York as the state that has had the most deaths from the pandemic.

“Newsom recall leader @tomdelbeccaro says his team now has over the needed 1.5 million signatures to force a recall election this year,” FOX 11 Los Angeles anchor Elex Michaelson tweeted. “Those signatures have to be officially verified so organizers are hoping to get 2 million signatures by mid-March so they have extras.”

“Newsom’s approval rating has dropped from 64 percent in September to just 46 percent in late January, according to a poll conducted by the University of California-Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies,” The Hill reported. “While getting a recall measure on the ballot may be possible, experts have cautioned it is likely to be much more difficult to actually recall Newsom in the heavily Democratic state.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Newsom was repeatedly interrupted by chants of “recall Newsom!” while discussing the pandemic.

“The governor was making an appearance in Fresno at the city’s fairgrounds to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss a new vaccine distribution site in the Central Valley,” Fox News reported. “A visibly irritated Newsom did not acknowledge the chant, as he continued to answer a reporter’s question about a vaccination site that will be created at Reedley College.”

“I’m focused every single day on getting businesses open, our schools reopened, increasing the rate of vaccinations,” Newsom claimed. “We’re committed and resolved to doing that in every part of this state. I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican. I care that you’re healthy and safe. And you can live your lives out loud without fear of a pandemic, and without fear of having to go back into the fits and starts this pandemic has impacted in terms of communities all across this state.”

