Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s producer, James Golden, who also goes by the pseudonym Bo Snerdley, issued a statement of gratitude to Limbaugh’s supporters Wednesday after Limbaugh was absent from the show all week.

“Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he as been afflicted with,” Snerdley tweeted. “We are still praying for a remission. Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you.”

Last October, Limbaugh soberly told his audience about his health, saying that his “scans did show some progression of cancer,” adding it was “not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction.”

Radio host Ken Matthews, who took Limbaugh’s place on Wednesday, shared a picture of them, tweeting in part, “God Bless America. Snopes is for Dopes.”

In recent months, Limbaugh has made clear that he realizes he will likely die soon. During one of his last broadcasts of 2020, he said, “It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over. Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

In October, Limbaugh confessed his Christian faith, saying, “I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. It is of immense value, strength, confidence. That’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to.”

Limbaugh was awarded the “highest civilian honor” last year by former President Donald Trump. As The Daily Wire reported last February:

At the State of the Union Tuesday night, President Donald Trump awarded famed conservative talk radio figure Rush Limbaugh the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom for his service to America and for his work with charities. “Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness,” Trump said. “Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis.” “This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” Trump continued. “Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country. Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” “I will now ask the First Lady of the United States to please stand and present you with the honor,” Trump added. “Rush, Kathryn, congratulations!”

