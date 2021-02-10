https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mar-a-lago-palm-beach-town-council-trump/2021/02/10/id/1009425

Palm Beach, Florida, Town Council President Margaret Zeidman says former President Donald Trump is allowed to live at his Mar-a-Lago resort, as a dispute continues in which neighbors allege the 45th president is in violation of an agreement with the town and want him evicted, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

“It seems there is nothing … that would prohibit him from living in the owner’s suite,” Zeidman said.

The town council addressed the issue of Trump’s residency on Tuesday but did not take an official vote on the legal question, according to the Sun Sentinel. Trump has lived at the luxury resort since leaving the White House last month.

Some residents near the resort claim a 1993 agreement with the town limits the amount of time Trump or anyone else can live at Mar-a-Lago to 21 days a year. However, the former president’s lawyer John Marion said Trump is free to live there under the town’s zoning rules since he is a “bona fide employee” of the club, given his role as president of the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Philip Johnston, who represents Preserve Palm Beach, told the town council that neighbors are worried Trump’s residency would “make Mar-a-Lago into a permanent beacon for his more rabid, lawless supporters,” the Sun Sentinel reports. Johnston asked for the council to prepare a detailed legal reponse by April.

The Sun Sentinel notes the town does not seem inclined to rule against Trump, and town attorney John Randolph advised the council that the former president could live at the resort if determined to be a “bona fide employee” of the Mar-a-Lago Club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

