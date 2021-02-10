https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/parkland-survivor-kyle-kashuv-is-also-starting-a-pillow-company-and-it-sounds-awesome/

As you know if you’ve been reading the site this week, Parkland shooting survivor and Harvard student David Hogg is sticking it to Donald Trump’s friend Mike Lindell and his MyPillow by starting his own pillow company to produce the progressive #GoodPillow. Hogg seems very, very serious about taking over the pillow market, but he’s relying an awful lot on Twitter to help him with the basics, such as what to call his pillow and where to locate the manufacturing plant (not California). He’s also seeking memes and looked for a graphic designer who could whip up a logo by noon for $200.

As you know, Hogg might be the most visible Parkland survivor, but he’s not the only one. Kyle Kashuv is raising the stakes by promising to start his own pillow company — with a twist.

Im starting a pillow company now.

The pillow will also be a gun. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 10, 2021

PILLOW FIGHT!!!!! — Austin (@81AustinWilson) February 10, 2021

Built in silencer, I like it! — Soothsayer Sentinel: (っ◔◡◔)っ ~ICONOCLAST~ (@LiveInHonesty) February 10, 2021

I’d buy one!👍🇺🇸 — DreadMagus (@dread_magus) February 10, 2021

Projectile

Indiscriminate

Longrange

Offensive

Weapon — Jorge Chavez (@nocomputer27) February 10, 2021

Make sure it doesn’t utilize a high capacity pillow case. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 10, 2021

This is probably the best idea. — SassaPea (@pea_sassa) February 10, 2021

call it Assault Pillow — Governed by Tyrants (@genexporter) February 10, 2021

Don’t sleep on this invention! — Nolan Gillies (@thegreatnoldini) February 10, 2021

Perfect for dirt naps. — 𝕯𝖔𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖉 ɔiɿƚᴎɘɔɔƎ (C̶a̶n̶c̶e̶l̶l̶e̶d̶) (@DoomedEccentric) February 10, 2021

Ghost Pillow with possible modifications. — Skippy’s Stocks 🚀🚀🚀📈💰💎🤲 (@savvyskippy) February 10, 2021

Does it come in American Flag? — Homer J (@ObeOne19) February 10, 2021

Obviously.

With chainsaw bayonet, please — Mind the Pedestrian (@DoBeCareful) February 10, 2021

you can literally call it “The Silencer” — Wyldways (@wyldways) February 10, 2021

So instead of sleeping with a gun under your pillow, you are simplifying. Nice! — Robert Blackburn, Jr (@blackburnmanor) February 10, 2021

For the soundest sleep in the whole wide world! — Ben OSullivan (@MargerineMagpie) February 10, 2021

Pillow with a gun locker is actually a cool idea. — Martian Capital (@MartianCapital1) February 10, 2021

Now that’s a billion dollar idea — Rob (@haddypdaddy) February 10, 2021

Finally, bed-side defense without sacrificing comfort — Drago Daivon (@DRADAIV) February 10, 2021

A high capacity assault pillow that shoots throw pillows — Rev. Dr. Augie Bumpkin, esq. (@JackDor98220583) February 10, 2021

Let me offer 2 names: “Pistol Packing Pillow” or “Gunnysack”. Heck, why don’t you do a Kyle Khushev line as a partnership with Mike Lindell and My Pillow? — sUSAn (@MDTourist) February 10, 2021

Link to pre-order? I’m in! — Cher Somerton 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CSomerton) February 10, 2021

I want in on the IPO. — Joey”Bunz”Calandrino(Shepherd) (@MrJoeShepherd) February 10, 2021

I can hear it now, “No one needs an assault pillow.” — Spicoli Toast (@melbatoastlivin) February 10, 2021

This is some Grade-A trolling from Kashuv. But now we want a pillow gun.

