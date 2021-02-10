https://www.dailywire.com/news/pitbull-warns-of-loss-of-freedom-amid-crisis-smells-like-communism

Rapper and songwriter Pitbull (real name Armando Christian Pérez) warned during an appearance on RevoltTV how quickly freedom can be taken away, especially amid a crisis like the one sparked by the novel coronavirus.

Pitbull is a first-generation Cuban-American whose family escaped Communism under the rule of Fidel Castro.

“The reason I can have this conversation is because my family comes from Communism, they fled Communism, they had everything taken away from them, everybody got murdered, everybody got killed,” Pitbull said during the appearance, which took place in September.

“That’s the reason me, being a first-generation Cuban-American … I look at freedom and I appreciate that s***,” he emphasized. “I appreciate opportunity. I appreciate anything that you give me. … And, that comes from the fact that when Castro took over everything, and I’m looking at what’s going on right now — the only person here that’s hot … it’s Castro. He’s going, ‘Y’all did it with a virus? S***. Y’all took over the world with a virus? Y’all gotta be kidding me.’”

“[Castro] had missiles pointed to the United States during the missile crisis” to gain power, Pitbull said.

The rapper started in on the topic of freedom as he was discussing how his music was being platformed online. Your success, or seemingly the free use of these platforms, can be taken from you at any time, and quickly, the rapper noted.

“In this day and age, I’m hoping that people see: as quick as you get it … come quick, leave quick,” he said. “When it comes to this technology, that’s exactly what it is. You got instant gratification and think you can touch many people, as quick as they [are] gonna pull it from you.”

Later in the appearance, Pitbull floated unsubstantiated claims about the pandemic and the government and Big Tech’s response to the crisis. Speaking of online censorship, Pitbull said that, to him, that “smells like” “Communism.”

As noted by The Blaze, the performer’s “grandmother initially fought in the Cuban revolutionary war on the side of Castro, but once he took power, she realized that she had made a grave mistake. In the early 1960s, there were rumors swirling in Cuba that Castro was going to round-up children and place them in communist indoctrination centers.”

“Pitbull’s grandmother sent her two daughters to the United States during Operation Peter Pan, a covert program that brought 14,000 Cuban children to the U.S. between 1960 to 1962 at the height of the Cold War,” The Blaze report detailed. “Pitbull’s mother and aunt were taken to Florida, where the rapper’s father would also land after fleeing from Fidel.”

“My grandmother fought in the [Cuban] revolutionary war actually with Castro, because everybody thought that Batista was corrupt,” he told CNN in 2009. “I’m not saying that he wasn’t, but it’s almost like the lesser of two evils. [When she became disillusioned with the Castro government], my mother and my aunt got sent off in an operation called Peter Pan without their parents. She didn’t see her mother for seven years. As far as my father – he came over also. He didn’t come in the Peter Pan, but they fled the country.”

In 2011, the performer told The Guardian he refuses to perform in Cuba until “there’s a free Cuba.”

