A majority of U.S. voters thinks the Biden administration’s border policies will either make the country less safe or do nothing to improve its safety, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Fifty-eight percent of the respondents agreed that the country will be either “less safe” or “about the same” under Biden’s immigration and border rules. Just 28% agreed that the country will be “more safe.”

Fifteen percent was “not sure.”

Biden on the campaign trail presented his immigration policies as marked departures from those of President Trump, promising a more compassionate border package in contrast to Trump’s tough-on-illegal-immigration stance.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from Feb. 4-6, 2021.

