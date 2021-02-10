https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/progressive-hero-john-fetterman-citing-the-sandy-hook-massacre-defends-chasing-down-a-black-jogger-and-holding-him-at-gunpoint-pasen/

We regret to inform Dems that their progressive hero running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania might have a problem:

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a Democratic Senate candidate, said in a video he used a gun in 2013 to detain Christopher Miyares, a Black man jogging near his home, after saying he heard gunshots. Police said Miyares was unarmed. https://t.co/zIYz5jRcBt — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 10, 2021

Imagine if a Republican candidate had done this?

“In 2013, when he was mayor, [PA LG/Senate candidate John] Fetterman used his shotgun to stop an unarmed Black jogger & detain him, telling the police that he had heard shots fired near his home & spotted the man running, according to the police report:” https://t.co/OWGfjBNKJo — Taniel (@Taniel) February 10, 2021

It’s not a good look:

“‘Fetterman continued to yell and state that he knows this male was shooting,’ the police report says.” Yikes. https://t.co/EWpT7toi37 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 10, 2021

Now watch Dems totally ignore it:

Chased a guy in his truck with a shotgun, but probably still won’t get as much shit as that woman in Central Park did https://t.co/qgeb9l2On4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 10, 2021

Well, he’s a Dem so he gets a pass:

The people defending Fetterman’s behavior is truly disappointing. https://t.co/3k59KvCIKL — David Lytle (@davitydave) February 10, 2021

Prediction: He’ll spin this, right?

We know that Fetterman is going to respond to this by going as far left as possible on gun control and racial issues, right? https://t.co/0kMAceS3fy — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 10, 2021

RIGHT:

“On Tuesday, in response to questions from The Times, Mr. Fetterman’s campaign shared a new two-and-a-half minute video in which the candidate described the incident and defended himself…” https://t.co/zKCve01rPm — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 10, 2021

“He portrays himself as a hero” — even at one point referencing the Sandy Hook massacre — “but he was a vigilante”:

Fetterman’s spin in this video his team pre-emptively made ahead of the NYT story is just wild. He pulled a shotgun on a guy he *thought* — but didn’t witness — had fired off a gun. He portrays himself as a hero, but he was a vigilante. https://t.co/xvcLOCD2XX — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 10, 2021

By the way, this story was well known by anyone following Fetterman’s career:

Ah yes, I was wondering when this would get national attention. https://t.co/f8EdjkFZda — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) February 10, 2021

It’s a pattern:

This was already known by anyone paying attention, but look at the outrage. Sort of like how anyone paying attention knew about Cuomo’s nursing homes, but NYT readers were shocked to find out about it 8 months later. https://t.co/0kMAceS3fy — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 10, 2021

***

