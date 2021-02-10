https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-gets-testy-fox-news-peter-doocy-calls-biden-lowering-bar-school-reopening-one-day-week-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got testy with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday when he called Biden out for lowering the bar on school reopening to only one day a week.

On Tuesday a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to clarify Joe Biden’s plan (and promise) to reopen schools within his first 100 days in office.

“Does it mean teachers in classroom teaching students in classrooms or does it just mean kids in classrooms with a remote screen? Help us understand,” the reporter asked.

Psaki said Biden’s goal was to have “more than 50%” of K-8 schools open by April 30.

Doocy called out Biden for lowering the bar and snooty Psaki got testy with him.

A second reporter on Wednesday pressed Psaki about the Biden Administration’s ridiculous goal of reopening schools one day a week and she went in circles.

The CDC Director has already stated that there is data to suggest schools can reopen safely.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters last week.

But the Biden Administration is not listening to the CDC and is not ‘following the science.’

Psaki could have saved a lot of time by just admitting Joe Biden is bowing down to the toxic teachers unions.

