https://politicrossing.com/refuse-to-let-politicians-diminish-your-sense-of-well-being/

For nearly one year, we have witnessed how mayors and governors, particularly in Democrat strongholds, are eager to control our lives. They take great joy, if well-disguised, in telling us when to come, when to go, what to wear, and how to act. Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan; Gavin Newsom, governor of California; and Bill deBlasio, mayor of New York, immediately come to mind.

Some of what they have decreed makes sense, but much of it extends beyond their duties and jurisdiction. Even in these challenging times, and despite intentional government interference, ours is the first era where people can effectively take charge of their own health.

Thanks to an abundance of resources, available primarily via the Internet, we have the opportunity to diagnose and to take action regarding what ails us more often and more effectively than any generation before us.

Certainly, doctors still play an important role and always will. We never want to substitute legitimate medical observation for what we conclude on our own. However, what we can research and discover as a result of our comprehensive reading, increasingly, represents reasonably sound information.

A Sea of Natural Cures

Sometimes we can avoid having to pay for expensive visits to doctors, outpatient services, clinics, or labs: Today, for whatever ails you, it’s possible to find potential natural remedies and to avoid ingesting pharmaceuticals. And why not? For tens of thousands of years prior to our recent history, people communed with nature and they gleaned many health-enhancing gifts that nature had to offer.

Hundreds upon hundreds of herbal remedies, and plant and flower extracts were discovered through the ages, passed on to offspring, and are available to this today.

One can search online and find potential natural cures for this affliction or that. Food is a remedy in many cases, as are legitimate supplements.

When else has humankind ever had the capability to learn so much, so easily, that could be of value to one’s health? Rather than endure a surgical procedure, as recently as one score ago often perceived as the only option, alternatives might well abound. Undertaking the exploration is worth the pursuit. Thereafter, if surgery is the most prudent path to take, with the advances in surgical procedures, if you must be operated on, it’s likely to be to your benefit.

An Array of Options

No matter what edicts an Andrew Cuomo or a Bill DeBlasio levy in the name of ‘protecting’ us, ostensibly from ourselves, we still have an array of options. We can find useful information to help lower blood pressure, stave off headaches, or reduce stress.

Meditation is effective as a stress reducer and immediately comes to mind. If you’ve never tried it, don’t knock it. Medical journals today now discuss the multitude of benefits that accrue to regular meditators. The physical manifestation of meditation, namely yoga, is also beneficial to your health. Yoga is proving to be a physical “elixir” that can help you in ways that normally one wouldn’t presume.

Stretching can work wonders and, the older you are, the more likely you need to be stretching on a regular basis. You can buy books on stretching, read articles on stretching, and view YouTube videos on the topic. You can quickly gather a variety of key illustrations and carve out for yourself a program that could last for months or years. Even doing simple stretches yields amazing results.

Exercise, as you already know, is vital to effective mind-body functioning. Exercise offers you greater mobility, enhanced mental sharpness, better sleep, better digestion and elimination, and much more. As with meditation, yoga, and stretching, a host of web resources are available to guide you.

Drugs No, Supplements Yes

As you assume a greater charge of your health, you’ll encounter information about supplements. They will show up in your reading. Many people are confused between vitamins and food supplements, versus pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs.

Vitamins and supplements essentially are the crushed extracts of a larger volume of food. The best have no additives. They give you the benefits, in part, that the original source would provide. Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs, those in a pharmacy, are chemical compounds manufactured in a laboratory, to achieve a specific outcome within your body.

Pharmaceuticals are not natural and generally include a host of additives and preservatives. The list of side effects issued at a rapid pace on TV commercials is more likely than not to occur. They are the direct effects of ingesting artificial substances and abdicating control of your body in the hopes that such ‘magic pills’ will ‘fix’ you.

Working in Tandem

Enlightened doctors today recognize the importance of working with you. So, discover as much as you can about your situation before your appointment. Then, spill the beans. Let the doctor know what you have uncovered and conclude. It’s all grist for your personal health mill.

Jeff Davidson is “The Work-Life Balance Expert®” and the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony. Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. Visit www.BreathingSpace.com







Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

