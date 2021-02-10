https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/rep-ayanna-pressley-says-that-poverty-is-a-policy-choice-not-a-natural-occurrence/

We don’t know when Rep. Ayanna Pressley said this, but rapper Common thought it was worth posting Wednesday. We have to agree to an extent; so many Democrat policies are aimed at keeping those below the poverty line in poverty.

Remember when fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s policy adviser changed his Twitter handle to “every billionaire is a policy failure”? We think that was after the Democrats decided to exclusively target billionaires as there were too many Democratic millionaires in Congress.

