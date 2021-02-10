https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/rep-ayanna-pressley-says-that-poverty-is-a-policy-choice-not-a-natural-occurrence/

We don’t know when Rep. Ayanna Pressley said this, but rapper Common thought it was worth posting Wednesday. We have to agree to an extent; so many Democrat policies are aimed at keeping those below the poverty line in poverty.

“Poverty is not naturally occurring; it is a policy choice.” Rep. Ayanna Pressley. pic.twitter.com/qwp3oMgw6R — COMMON (@common) February 10, 2021

I can’t imagine tweeting something this dumb unironically. Poverty is man’s natural condition. — Ken Blankenship (@40yard_stache) February 10, 2021

This is one of the most ignorant statements made by a democrat — Kurtis Marsh (@kurtismarsh) February 10, 2021

poverty is the most natural occurrence… prosperity is difficult — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 10, 2021

and easy to kill, as we’re seeing. — President Elect Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 10, 2021

Poverty is humanity’s natural condition. Until 200 years ago. 99% of people lived in poverty.

Capitalism in the form of commerce, ideas, individual freedom, savings, property and collaboration was the way we started to get rid of it. — Roman (@LebowskySenor) February 10, 2021

The poor you will always have with you…Matt 26:11 — Chad Scott (@scottch01) February 10, 2021

So it has been the policy choice of every society since the beginning of time? — Steve Hall (@stevohall) February 10, 2021

Absurd statement.. Prosperity is really, really difficult to achieve. Even in a world as great as the one we have today in the west. — Kaisovski (@HaakonKaisen) February 10, 2021

Hunh – history is worth studying She could amend this to “in modern times” and then look loooooong and hard at the policies designed to “help” which are doing just the opposite — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) February 10, 2021

Poverty is the natural state of, well, everything. — GoodBotJohn (@l0g4nw4lk3r) February 10, 2021

Poverty was the natural condition of mankind since the beginning of time and up until very recently — LD (@JohnLockeND) February 10, 2021

That is asinine — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 10, 2021

Poverty is the lack of products sufficient to meet a person’s basic needs—since those products don’t spring from the earth in direct proportion to the human population, poverty is *obviously* our natural state. — Ben Doublett (@BenDoublett) February 10, 2021

Policy *can* create conditions conducive to producing those products in sufficient quantities that they become available for everyone, but the policies advocated by Presley’s ilk tend not to do that — Ben Doublett (@BenDoublett) February 10, 2021

She’s not totally wrong, but is misguided as to who promotes policy that leads to poverty. Hint: It’s party that forces minority kids in inner cities into failing schools to appease teacher-union donors and refuses to enforce standards/accountability.https://t.co/e07XLBMfmc — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 10, 2021

This couldn’t be more inaccurate. — Duane Lester (@ThatDuaneLester) February 10, 2021

Poverty has been the norm for nearly the entirety of the human experiment and the only statistically significant countermeasure ever devised appeared with the advent of industrial capitalism. Doesn’t mean it’s perfect or complete, but poverty *is* the normative baseline. — Michael Schultz (@mischultz1) February 10, 2021

This implies that poverty is caused by government. It is. Thinking that MORE government can fix the problem is where we run into disagreements. — Elder Everyman (@rugerboy) February 10, 2021

Remember guys. She’s following the science. — The Judicialist (@judicialist) February 10, 2021

Narrator: Poverty is naturally occurring. https://t.co/S7sO1D1s2B — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 10, 2021

Interesting, literally disagreeing with Jesus and the wisdom from The Book of Proverbs. She’s been wrong for at least 2500 years. — A.C. R. (@AJamesR1) February 10, 2021

As far as I remember, Jesus told Judas that there always will be poor people! Everything else is socialist or communist propaganda! Especially nice coming from some Democrat, who earns more than the regular American and has better healthcare, paid by the US tax payer! — Der Leopard-Christ, the Son of God! (@DerLeopard70) February 10, 2021

How can I say this nicely… pic.twitter.com/hpNEz2uT9s — Chad Strickland (@bu77erbean1234) February 10, 2021

Poverty IS in fact naturally occurring. The great thing about America is that it’s easy to get out of with discipline and hard work. — Eric J Graham (@EricJGraham2) February 10, 2021

Poverty exists in literally every civilization. Especially in communist societies where they just simply deny that poverty exists rather than solving the issue. — Impartial Doctor (@ImpartialDoctor) February 10, 2021

Poverty is the default human condition! Drop a man in the desert with nothing but clothes, he is dirt poor. Allow him to build a family and culture, he becomes wealthy, as do his fellows. The problem of poverty cannot be solved by governance, but it can be exacerbated! — James Lewis (@FreshEyesInc) February 10, 2021

The best thing the government can do for the poor is to protect the rights of all and get out of the way of men of good will. — James Lewis (@FreshEyesInc) February 10, 2021

Please open a book. Really anything at this point. — DON DIGGITY (@DohnJawes) February 10, 2021

This an unbelievably bad take — alvin_sy (@SalvinY84) February 10, 2021

Remember when fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s policy adviser changed his Twitter handle to “every billionaire is a policy failure”? We think that was after the Democrats decided to exclusively target billionaires as there were too many Democratic millionaires in Congress.

