Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would be risking his political future if he votes to convict former President Donald Trump, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., on Newsmax TV.

McConnell was not among six Republican senators who had supported the constitutionality of the Senate impeachment trial. The leader, however, had not said if he will vote to convict Trump.

“I don’t know what McConnell’s gonna do,” Nunes told Wednesday’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” “but I think it would be probably career ending if he did vote to convict. I think it would be really, really destructive.”

The House voted to impeach Trump for inciting protesters to riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nunes, a staunch Trump supporter, said watching the first two days of the Senate trial reminded him of the recent past.

“It’s a little bit like deja vu, Groundhog Day – it’s what I’ve been seeing for the last five years,” Nunes said. “We were just doing this a year ago.

“I’m really disappointed in some of the Republicans who are even considering this to be serious. Especially with, I refer to them as the ‘B Team’ of House [Democrat] members that were there [Wednesday]. Probably that’s even way too gracious – they’re even worse than that.”

