GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was removed from her two committee assignments over her backing of conspiracy theories, has seen both her favorability and name recognition among Republicans spike, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released on Wednesday.

Greene’s approval among Republicans jumped 11 points to 30% compared with a Morning Consult/Politico survey a week ago, before she was thrown off the committees, while her 23% unfavorability among GOP voters stayed the same. Those Republicans who had never heard of her went down from 60% to 47% during that time.

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, who held off an attempted ouster by conservative House Republicans over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump but was censured by the GOP in her home state of Wyoming, also had her favorabililty rise among Republicans, but by a smaller margin, seven points, from 15% to 22%

Her unfavorability among GOP voters also went down, but at 36% is still much higher than that of Greene.

Her name recognition stayed the same, with 42% saying they had never heard of her.

Greene is now as recognized among voters overall (59%) as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The latest poll was conducted February 5-7 among 1,986 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

