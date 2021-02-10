https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/matt-gaetz-greg-kelly-senate-trial/2021/02/10/id/1009548

Tears on the Senate floor have not moved the American people necessarily, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Newsmax TV.

Democrat lawmakers gave emotional presentations Tuesday and Wednesday, the first two days of the Senate trial following the House’s impeachment of former President Donald Trump for inciting the protesters who rioted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“You have this emotion-based argument driven by the Democrats,” in-studio guest Gaetz told host Greg Kelly on Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “And while they’re tearing up each and every day, I don’t know that they’re moving the American people.

“The American people would probably like to be the subject of the focus of their government rather than seeing the Democrats obsessed with the former president.”

Although he questioned the approach of Trump attorney Bruce Castor’s opening remarks Tuesday, Gaetz said the Democrats have overreached.

“We are watching as the Democrats are now expanding their indictment beyond just President Trump to his supporters, to the people who showed up in Washington, D.C., not to do any harm, not to breach the Capitol, but to express their displeasure with an election that they believe should have been run with tighter standards,” Gaetz said.

“I do think President Trump’s defense has missed the opportunity to define the president’s concerns about election integrity as entirely proper when you have officials in some of these states unilaterally departing from the law.”

After saying “never take your position in any trial for granted,” Gaetz sounded confident about the proceedings’ outcome.

“He’s not going to be convicted,” Gaetz said. “There’s not going to be some action against Trump here. This is all about the Democrats having to obsess over Trump, because they don’t really have an agenda to help regular Americans.”

