FILE PHOTO: Oct 2, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler (27) celebrates after getting the last out against the Chicago Cubs in game two of a Wild Card playoff baseball game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Oct 2, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler (27) celebrates after getting the last out against the Chicago Cubs in game two of a Wild Card playoff baseball game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

February 10, 2021

Free agent relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The right-handed Kintzler spurned a $2 million major league offer from the Miami Marlins for the opportunity to earn $3 million in Philadelphia, provided he makes the big-league club. Miami declined his $4 million option after the season.

Kintzler, 36, led the Marlins in saves last season with 12, also good for second in the National League.

An All-Star in 2017, Kintzler owns a career 22-23 record and 3.31 ERA with 313 strikeouts and 61 saves over 454 appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers (2010-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-17), Washington Nationals (2017-18), Chicago Cubs (2018-19) and Marlins.

(Field Level Media)

