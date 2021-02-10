https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stone-cnn-minuta-bodyguard/2021/02/10/id/1009551

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone called a CNN report which tied him to someone the channel said was wearing clothing similar to person who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “witch hunt II” and “the worst kind of new McCarthyism.”

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Wednesday, Stone referred to a CNN story earlier in the day that showed him outside his Washington hotel on Jan. 6 greeting supporters flanked by private security guards, one of which the channel identified as Roberto Minuta – a tattoo shop owner in New York.

Minuta, CNN claimed, later was seen outside the U.S. Capitol yelling at police, and someone wearing “clothing identical to that of Minuta” was seen on video inside the Capitol. CNN did not indicate that Minuta was being sought by authorities and could not even confirm he was inside the Capitol.

“I don’t like the launching of ‘Witch Hunt II’ by CNN and ABC and others, who are irresponsibly accusing me of things which I know absolutely nothing about, and there’s no evidence to tie me to,” Stone said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “It’s the worst kind of new McCarthyism.”

Stone, 68, was convicted of lying to Congress and making false statements to the FBI as part Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into an alleged conspiracy between 2016 Trump campaign associates and Russian government officials. Stone’s reported involvement had to deal with documents tied to the Hillary Clinton campaign that appeared on WikiLeaks.

He was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

