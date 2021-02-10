https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/02/10/senator-bill-cassidy-shows-us-what-is-wrong-with-the-gop-establishment-n324892
About The Author
Related Posts
Mark Levin: 'On January 6, We Learn Whether Our Constitution Will Hold'; and 'Whether Congressional Republicans Care'
December 30, 2020
Dan Crenshaw Gives Pelosi the Blistering Response She Deserves After Her COVID Bill Admission (Video)
December 9, 2020
And Just Like That, Violence is Okay Again
January 21, 2021
Joe Biden Makes 'Kids in Cages' Great Again
February 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy