The Senate voted 56-44 on Tuesday to move to a trial to impeach former President Donald Trump. In this clip, Steven Crowder described the trial as an “attack on the First Amendment rather than being about Trump.”

Crowder believes the Democrat Party [and some Republicans] are willing to criminalize conservatives for saying something that is

“unpopular.” He believes the impeachment of a former president is about publicly punishing someone for questioning the system that is in place.

