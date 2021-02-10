https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/super-propaganda-super-bowl/

Like millions of Americans this past Sunday, I watched Tom Brady convincingly cruise to another Super Bowl win. However, while the “old guy” was adding a championship ring to his collection, a bigger game plan was in overdrive to transform the minds of the masses.

Television is a primary mechanism of social engineering and control. It has been from the very beginning.

Sponsors pay significant sums of money to advertise their wares during a show they believe to be popular. The commercials they employ are cleverly produced to create false expectations, urging subconscious minds to behave irrationally and immaturely. Whenever possible, subtle or overt sexualization is slipped into the imagery. The endgame is to lure viewers into a false reality that leads them to needlessly buy stuff they don’t really need.

But television commercials, often like the programs they’re inserted into, aren’t limited to selling goods and services. They sell ideology.

Such was the case this past Sunday. Big time.

The TV announcers, supposedly there to give us the play-by-play, spoke often of the work the National Football League and its players have accomplished away from the game to battle racial inequities.

The message was clear: America is a racist nation, and its playing field must be reconstructed.

Ironically, the announcers and their scriptwriters avoided the fact that between the goalposts racial inequities are zero. The mantra there is all about fair competition: “Just win, baby!”

Another blatant message was unfurled in game’s second quarter. On cue, COVID-masked fans in the stands held signs toward the cameras declaring, “It Takes All of Us.” Meantime, the TV talkers noted 7,500 vaccinated “front line workers” were invited to the NFL to the game.

Another clear message: If you, too, get inoculated, you will be able to safely attend big events like the Super Bowl.

And then there were the commercials.

Ads, or “spots” as they’re called, during the Super Bowl or any television program, represent “corporate propaganda,” a phrase popularized by Edward Bernays, “the father of public relations.” Amongst Bernays’ long list of achievements is a 1929 campaign promoting female smoking (quite rare at the time) by branding cigarettes as “Torches of Freedom.” The ads presented slim women whose sexy figures were attributed to smoking rather than snacking.

It worked.

In his 1928 book “Propaganda,” Bernays described consumers as irrational and subject to herd instinct. His belief was that skilled practitioners of his marketing methodologies could use crowd psychology to control the masses in desirable ways.

Bernays was even told that Germany’s Reich Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, employed concepts from his book.

Well, so do today’s societal engineers.

Take, for example, the Super Bowl commercial that critics are saying was this this year’s best. No waay it was Wayne and Garth’s comeback in a pitch for Uber Eats. Instead, it was a deviously edited spot by the NFL declaring America’s racism problem.

Titled, “As One,” the ad portrays symbols from the current social justice movement, including selectively edited footage from protests this past summer. Careful to scrub any scene hinting of the terrible violence that destroyed property and harmed lives, the images include posters declaring “No Justice, No Peace” and “BLM,” a hat proclaiming “End Racism,” and three NFL helmets showing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and Eric Garner on the back.

T-shirts worn by peaceful protestors state, “We Won’t Be Silent!”

The takeaway? If we all stand together in the name of social justice, we will create a better future.

While it all sounds so heavenly, even those on the left know the real goal. Social justice isn’t about equality. It’s about vengeance on a multitude of platforms.

In the days ahead I suggest the best remedy for counteracting corporate propaganda is employing a sound mind. Be careful what you allow in, and stand firm on a foundation consisting of eternal truth.

