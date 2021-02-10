https://www.dailywire.com/news/talent-agency-caa-no-longer-representing-actor-shia-labeouf

The fallout for actor Shia LaBeouf has come swiftly amid accusations of sexual abuse from his former girlfriends.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the “Transformers” actor is no longer being represented by the talent agency CAA. He also checked himself in for inpatient treatment about a month ago. CAA has not publicly commented on his departure from the agency.

“Sources say LaBeouf checked into inpatient treatment over a month ago and that the decision to step away from acting and the entertainment business was made then. He remains in treatment, according to sources, although it is unclear what he is being treated for,” reported THR. “One source said LaBeouf is the one who decided to step away from the agency,” the outlet added.

CAA’s reported decision to drop LaBeouf comes amid reports that the agency likewise dropped Marilyn Manson as a result of Evan Rachel Wood accusing him of past abuse.

This past December, LaBeouf’s former girlfriend, FKA twigs (Tahliah Debrett Barnett), filed a lawsuit against the actor, alleging she was the victim of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. She also claimed that the actor knowingly gave her an STD. Stylist Karolyn Pho, another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s, was also named in the lawsuit.

“We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment,” FKA twigs’ lawyer Bryan Freedman told THR at the time. “Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

FKA twigs said in a Twitter post at the time that she felt it necessary to talk about her experience with LaBeouf so that more women can understand that they can take action when they are under coercive control.

“It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me,” she tweeted. “Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

The actor told the New York Times at the time of the lawsuit that LaBeouf has “been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say,” he said.

