Not that it hasn’t proven long ago that it is nothing more than a left-wing cultural destruction organization, but the ACLU has now solidified its ‘credentials’ as an unscientific left-wing cultural destruction organization.

Article by JD Heyes via Natural News.

In a series of tweets, the legal activists at the organization — who have been nowhere to be found as big tech social media companies have been busy deplatforming users because they don’t like their conservative speech — sought to ‘debunk’ “myths” about transgender athletes because that is the left’s ‘flavor of the month’ cause at the moment.

No sooner than Joe Biden sat down at the Resolute Desk after his inauguration than he began to sign a stack of executive orders prepared well in advance for him by his Marxist handlers who’s job it will be to dismantle what remains of traditional American values and physiological certainties.

One of the orders he signed completely destroys more than 100 years of progress by women’s rights activists, beginning with the ratification of their right to vote in 1920, by declaring that there is no physical difference between biological men and women. Specifically, the cultural terrorists at the ACLU want you to believe that biological boys have no physical advantages over biological girls, and thus allowing the former to compete in all-girls sporting events and leagues is no big deal.

“Trans athletes vary in athletic ability, just like cisgender athletes,” the ACLU noted in one tweet. “In many states, the very same cis girls who have claimed that trans athletes have an unfair advantage have consistently performed as well as or better than transgender competitors.”

FACT ONE: Trans girls are girls. pic.twitter.com/R5OWNl5ooI — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

FACT THREE: Including trans athletes will benefit everyone. pic.twitter.com/H0Fpt8xb4X — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

Say it with us: Trans people belong EVERYWHERE — including on sports teams. https://t.co/3e7Or90lZ5 — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

“There are no set hormone ranges, body parts or chromosomes that all people of a particular sex or gender have,” the legal group added.

This is complete BS: If what these cultural terrorists say was true, then there would never have been any need for all-women’s sports leagues in the first place.

Russia Today adds:

The ACLU argued that excluding transgender females from girls’ sports hurts female athletes by potentially subjecting them to “gender policing” and robbing them of “caring environments where teammates are supported by each other and by coaches.” The group created and attacked a straw-man myth that “trans students need separate teams,” apparently ignoring the fact that all students can compete in sports based on their biological sex.

Who talks like this — ‘gender policing’? What kind of thought process do you have to have to even visualize such concepts much less discuss them openly? No one does — except people who have to invent terms and phrases in order to push their political-cultural agenda.

Also, consider the denial that there should be ‘trans’ leagues; the ACLU wrote people who make such recommendations are “apparently ignoring the fact that students can compete in sports based on their biological sex.”

Yes! That’s the point! Their biological sex, not their ‘preferred sex.’ Transgendered kids have not all gone through the biological change (which requires procedures and treatments) — but even so, their birth biological sex will always be the same.

Dan Fisher with Uncommon Ground Media blasted the ACLU’s BS.

“What the ACLU calls ‘myths’ are statements of fact, and their own attempts at debunking are a series of lies, misdirections and clever but empty phrases,” he writes.

Education and feminist activist Jenny Dee blasted the ACLU’s nonsense.

You refer to trans girls but ‘cis’ women. Are you perhaps just a little bit uncomfortable to be seen advocating for school girls to lose their places on sports teams, on podiums, and scholarships?

You bunch of girl & woman hating, science-denying cowards. — Jenny Dee (@JennyAnnDee) February 3, 2021

“You refer to trans girls but ‘cis’ women. Are you perhaps just a little bit uncomfortable to be seen advocating for school girls to lose their places on sports teams, on podiums, and scholarships? You bunch of girl & woman hating, science-denying cowards,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Girls just gotta grow a pair of balls. Men dressed in women’s clothes using women’s rights that women fought hard for, but now are being robbed by men. EQUALITY,” another user wrote in a post that included a ‘trans girl’ blowing away several biological girls during a hurdles competition.

Girls just gotta grow a pair of balls.

Men dressed in women’s clothes using women’s rights that women fought hard for, but now are being robbed by men. EQUALITY⁉️ pic.twitter.com/YNhKkTXIbh — 𝓢𝓪𝓶 𝓢𝓮𝓷𝓮𝓿 🇺🇸 National Security Advisor (@SamSenev) February 3, 2021

