Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday disclosed that he has formed a blank-check company that will seek to raise $250 million in an IPO.

Details: The SPAC is called Mission Advancement Corp., and designed to acquire a company at “the intersection of consumer and impact.”

Kaepernick is the SPAC’s co-chair and co-sponsor, and is working in partnership with venture capital firm The Najafi Companies.

Directors include Attica Jaques, Google’s head of global brand consumer marketing, and Katia Beauchamp, co-founder and CEO of Birchbox.

SOURCE