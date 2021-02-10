https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-colin-kaepernick-grift-just-got-serious/
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday disclosed that he has formed a blank-check company that will seek to raise $250 million in an IPO.
Details: The SPAC is called Mission Advancement Corp., and designed to acquire a company at “the intersection of consumer and impact.”
- Kaepernick is the SPAC’s co-chair and co-sponsor, and is working in partnership with venture capital firm The Najafi Companies.
- Directors include Attica Jaques, Google’s head of global brand consumer marketing, and Katia Beauchamp, co-founder and CEO of Birchbox.