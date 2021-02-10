https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60248fa05db3705aa0a9fdda
On First Amendment grounds, Fox News Media moved to dismiss a “meritless” $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit brought by the election-technology company Smartmatic….
They hate America — But demand to be in charge. They’ll cheat and steal to get their way – And then demand you respect them. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Joe Biden agr…
Do you have to quarantine if you’re vaccinated? Fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine in the first three months after getting the Covid-19 vaccine, the CDC says. …
A peer-reviewed study contends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention violated federal law by inflating Coronavirus fatality numbers….
The UC Berkeley has banned outdoor exercise and extended dorm lockdowns after more than 160 people tested positive for COVID-19 the coronavirus in the first week of February….